New Underwood weather radar is back in business

New Underwood radar is back up after some damage caused it to be off line for several days in...
New Underwood radar is back up after some damage caused it to be off line for several days in November.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Weather service radar located in New Underwood went down Nov. 10-15. Any time a weather radar goes down it is inconvenient but as winter weather looms, that outage could be serious.

“That slip joint (a “slip joint” takes the signal from the rotating dish and takes information down to a stationary pedestal) seized and when it seized everything continued to rotate, grabbed eight cables total, snapped the cables. It broke a bunch of stuff, broke the bracket and that’s what brought the whole radar system down,” said Dave Hintz, meteorologist in charge, National Weather Service, Rapid City.

The radar runs every day and monitors thunderstorms, snow, and wind shift patterns, across Western South Dakota and Northeast Wyoming.

Routine maintenance is done on the radar, monthly, quarterly, and semiannually, taking anywhere from 30 minutes to four hours. But as recent events prove, that is no guarantee something doesn’t break. The radar is now repaired and operating again.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
Rapid City hotels donate rooms for Lakota Nation Invitational
MMIW South Dakota
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota
Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian

Latest News

South Dakota Mines 17th annual parade of trees is at the Surbeck Center.
Anything but a tree - Parade of Trees
Through her ranching background and love of horses, Fortune has found a home at the SunCatcher...
I Caught you Caring: Meet Francie Fortune
Windy
Very windy for the Black Hills overnight
In 2021, the South Dakota attorney general’s office announced the creation of a position to...
Bridging the gap; attorney general’s office unveils new MMIP & human trafficking coordinators