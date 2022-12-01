Help eliminate hunger in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s the season of giving and Feeding South Dakota needs your help.

Right now, they are looking for more food and more volunteers.

Although they are always accepting non-perishable food items, they are asking for people to think outside the box when donating. Kimberly Wallace, Western Volunteer Director of Feeding South Dakota says they are looking for more items such as cereal, pasta, and peanut butter; anything you would feed your family. It is also encouraged to double check expiration dates when dropping off your donations.

For businesses wanting to get involved, Wallace says hosting a food drive is one way to do it.

“We are encouraging people to host a food drive themself. A lot of companies are generous enough to have it be a part of their Christmas parties, so we are looking forward to that. Right now, the biggest promotion we have is we need more volunteers,” said Kimberly Wallace, Western Volunteer Director, Feeding South Dakota.

If you host your own food drive, Feeding South Dakota will schedule a drop off and pick up time from your location.

If you would like to drop off your own donations, you can drop them off at 1111 N Creek Dr, Rapid City, SD 57703

To volunteer you can click here.

To get your own donation box click here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.