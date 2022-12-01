Help eliminate hunger in South Dakota

Building donation boxes at Feeding South Dakota
Building donation boxes at Feeding South Dakota(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s the season of giving and Feeding South Dakota needs your help.

Right now, they are looking for more food and more volunteers.

Although they are always accepting non-perishable food items, they are asking for people to think outside the box when donating. Kimberly Wallace, Western Volunteer Director of Feeding South Dakota says they are looking for more items such as cereal, pasta, and peanut butter; anything you would feed your family. It is also encouraged to double check expiration dates when dropping off your donations.

For businesses wanting to get involved, Wallace says hosting a food drive is one way to do it.

“We are encouraging people to host a food drive themself. A lot of companies are generous enough to have it be a part of their Christmas parties, so we are looking forward to that. Right now, the biggest promotion we have is we need more volunteers,” said Kimberly Wallace, Western Volunteer Director, Feeding South Dakota.

If you host your own food drive, Feeding South Dakota will schedule a drop off and pick up time from your location.

If you would like to drop off your own donations, you can drop them off at 1111 N Creek Dr, Rapid City, SD 57703

To volunteer you can click here.

To get your own donation box click here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
Rapid City hotels donate rooms for Lakota Nation Invitational
The ceremony at Camp Rapid Tuesday marked a historic moment in the history of the South Dakota...
Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award

Latest News

Snow Showers
Staying windy with snow moving in
Black Hills State University scores high in annual news magazine ranking.
Black Hills State ranks high for best undergraduate teaching in the Midwest
Currently, South Dakota primary elections are closed. A proposed constitutional amendment would...
Will South Dakota have open primaries?
A season pass for Black Hills recreation areas, including Pactola Reservoir, are available.
Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price