Goodwill continues holiday shoe and mitten tradition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Goodwill of the Great Plains hopes to help about 500 children by providing them with new clothing.

Goodwill will distribute new shoes, socks, hats, and mittens to children 5 to 11 years old. The distribution is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill location on 611 Lindbergh Avenue, Rapid City.

The organization is also reaching out to cloth children in other areas of South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota.

Last year, Goodwill’s shoe and mitten mission served 2,424 children. This year, the plan is to reach more than 2,750.

“The simple act of receiving a new pair of shoes makes a lasting impact on a child’s life,” said Briget Solomon, chief executive officer for Goodwill of the Great Plains. “In addition to seeing the smiles on children’s faces during this heartwarming event, we hear joyful stories from community members who received shoes as a child. Our volunteers and Goodwill team come together to make this a magical day where kids leave feeling cared for.”

