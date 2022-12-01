Goodwill continues holiday shoe and mitten tradition

The Goodwill shoe and mitten distribution is Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Goodwill shoe and mitten distribution is Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.(KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Goodwill of the Great Plains hopes to help about 500 children by providing them with new clothing.

Goodwill will distribute new shoes, socks, hats, and mittens to children 5 to 11 years old. The distribution is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill location on 611 Lindbergh Avenue, Rapid City.

The organization is also reaching out to cloth children in other areas of South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota.

Last year, Goodwill’s shoe and mitten mission served 2,424 children. This year, the plan is to reach more than 2,750.

“The simple act of receiving a new pair of shoes makes a lasting impact on a child’s life,” said Briget Solomon, chief executive officer for Goodwill of the Great Plains. “In addition to seeing the smiles on children’s faces during this heartwarming event, we hear joyful stories from community members who received shoes as a child. Our volunteers and Goodwill team come together to make this a magical day where kids leave feeling cared for.”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
Rapid City hotels donate rooms for Lakota Nation Invitational
The ceremony at Camp Rapid Tuesday marked a historic moment in the history of the South Dakota...
Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award

Latest News

Staff Sgt. Walter Nies, from Eureka, was killed in a German POW camp in 1944 but his remains...
WWII airman from Eureka finally returns home
This is a little East meets West take on a classic cocktail; and the 5 spice syrup is easy to...
Mixology at Home – Chinese 5 Spice Old Fashioned
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
South Dakota Mines Parade of Trees
KOTA Territory News at 10 - VOD - clipped version