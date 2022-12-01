Girl, 10, faces down shark at Fla. beach: ‘I fought a shark and won’

Doctors say the 10-year-old should make a full recovery from the attack in one to two months. (WPTV, family photo via CNN)
By WPTV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) - A 10-year-old Florida girl stunned everyone with her positive attitude after a shark took a bite out of her foot.

Jasmine Carney, 10, is one brave, cool kid, even with a badly injured foot from a shark attack at Hobe Sound Beach in Martin County, Florida.

“I fought a shark and won,” she said from her hospital bed.

The 10-year-old found herself in the presence of the shark Sunday afternoon.

“Something grabbed me, so I’m like, ‘Don’t you touch me,’” Jasmine said. “It looked pretty big, and it was gray. It hurt, so I’m like, ‘Kick it. Run away.’”

Jasmine’s adoptive grandmother, who goes by “Nana,” said she was amazed by the incident and how calmly the 10-year-old reacted.

“She came running up that beach, screaming, ‘Nana, something bit me’… I saw all the blood and went and got a lifeguard,” she said.

Jasmine was flown by chopper to Palm Beach Children’s Hospital, where her surgeon, Dr. Nir Hus, was equally surprised by her reaction.

“She was very positive from the get-go,” he said.

Hus described the severe injury Jasmine sustained to her right foot.

“There’s a piece missing,” he said. “Luckily for her, this was the only location that she was bitten.”

Jasmine says thinking of her 6-year-old brother, Jackson, is part of what’s helping her keep calm.

“He’s pretty curious, so I might as well stay calm because I know he wouldn’t want me to be scared because he’s the best little brother in the world,” she said.

Hus said Jasmine should make a full recovery in one to two months.

Copyright 2022 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
Rapid City hotels donate rooms for Lakota Nation Invitational
The ceremony at Camp Rapid Tuesday marked a historic moment in the history of the South Dakota...
Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award

Latest News

Democrats have employed an all-hands-on-deck push to bank as many votes as possible while...
Obama heads to Georgia as Warnock seeks big early vote advantage in Senate runoff
Early voting surges in Georgia as Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock make their final pitches...
Senate runoff breaks early voting records in Georgia
When Puyallup police arrived at JQ's Barbershop, they said they found the shop's owner dead in...
Barber killed while giving young boy a haircut, police say
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
When Puyallup police arrived at JQ's Barbershop, they said they found the shop's owner dead in...
Barber was slain while giving haircut to a boy, police say