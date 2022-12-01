2 charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s...
Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s death on Nov. 11. Both are being held without bond.(St. Louis County PD)
By Dan Greenwald and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A man and a woman in St. Louis were arrested after a toddler died from ingesting fentanyl, according to police.

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s death on Nov. 11. Both are being held without bond.

Police said they received a call that day about an unresponsive child at a home. That child, identified as 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to police, Lilinna tested positive for fentanyl. Officers said they found capsules, drug paraphernalia, powder residue and guns in the home.

Tufts and Collins told officers they knew that Lilinna had infested fentanyl but did not seek medical attention for her, police said.

Another toddler was home at the time and was also exposed to drugs, paraphernalia and guns, police said. That child was evaluated and determined to be in good health.

Police did not clarify Lilinna’s relationship to Tufts and Collins.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
Rapid City hotels donate rooms for Lakota Nation Invitational
The ceremony at Camp Rapid Tuesday marked a historic moment in the history of the South Dakota...
Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award

Latest News

McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.
McDonald’s wants to speed up drive-thru times with new conveyor belt model
FILE – California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.,...
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona judge orders county to immediately certify election
Police in Atlanta say Damian Alexander Parms, a former NFL player, is accused of stealing a...
Former NFL player arrested for stealing charging cord from bag at airport
FILE - The students, between 13 and 14 years old, were in mild to moderate distress, according...
10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis edibles