Very windy for the Black Hills tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be warmer overnight with lows in the teens and 20s, but temperatures will actually warm up through the night with many in the 30s by the start of Thursday. Strong winds will be to thank for that. Gusts up to 65 mph are likely in the higher elevations of the Black Hills, with gusts to 50 mph for the northern foothills in the Spearfish are. Strong winds could make their way down to Sturgis and possibly Rapid City, but those chances are much lower than the northern foothills.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday with warmer temperatures for everyone! Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s. Some spots near the Nebraska line could reach 60°! It will be breezy in spots with gusts to 30 mph or higher.

Clouds move in Thursday night and some snow showers will be falling by Friday morning. The snow showers will continue through the middle of the day with clearing skies Friday afternoon. Snow totals will be light, mainly a dusting up to a couple inches.

Temperatures are near to above normal over the weekend with highs in the 40s and plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.