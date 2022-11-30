There is a growing need for sustainable water in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s population continues to increase and so are the needs for future water sources.

With frequent drought conditions and water becoming unsustainable, Western Dakota Regional Water System held their second annual conference Tuesday. WDRWS gathered in New Underwood to discuss the future water needs of communities in the Black Hills.

One major concern is the quantity and quality of water not only in South Dakota but across the nation. While South Dakota’s water isn’t critical, one panelist says it’s not too early to prepare.

“The goal is to build a water system that takes Missouri river water to points in Western South Dakota that lack good quality or quantity of water,” said Dale Tech, President of the Board, Western Dakota Regional Water System.

Building a water system could take around 20 to 30 years. The first step would be getting funding, which WDRWS is currently looking into.

There is still discussion of where exactly the pipe would be placed, but what we do know is it would start from Missouri River and go west.

