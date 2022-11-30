Sunny but still cold today; warmer Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After single digits and below zero temperatures this morning, we’ll warm into the lower 30s this afternoon. But increasing southeast winds will make it feel colder than that, with afternoon wind chills likely to be in the teens.

Southwest downslope winds bring a sharp jump in temperatures Thursday, before another cold front brings much colder temperatures back Friday. Some snow will be likely with that colder air, with a small accumulation possible in the Hills / Foothills on west into Wyoming.

The weekend will be dry with moderating temperatures, but another blast of cold air and light snow arrives Monday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.