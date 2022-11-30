Sheridan Lake area open for ice fishing

People can still get onto Sheridan Lake for ice fishing.
People can still get onto Sheridan Lake for ice fishing.(U.S. Forest Service)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service will close the Sheridan Lake Campground Thursday, Dec. 1, but still allow public day use access for ice fishing.

People can go through the Woodsy Loop in the campground to get to the lake for fishing. There is limited parking along the roads.

Toilets close to the lake will remain open and serviced throughout the winter.

Another area of the lake, South Beach Access, is closed for a winter construction project. There is no vehicle access to this area and the toilets are closed for the off-season.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
Rapid City hotels donate rooms for Lakota Nation Invitational
MMIW South Dakota
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian
B-21 Raider to be unveiled Friday, Dec. 2.
Northrop B-21 Raider numbered 001 unveiling is Friday

Latest News

Artwork from General Beadle Elementary School students auctioned off to raise funds for...
General Beadle Elementary art auction raises after-school funds
Active duty military must get COVID-19 vaccine.
Noem, other governors want Congress to block military COVID vaccine mandate
In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast