Noem, other governors want Congress to block military COVID vaccine mandate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Almost two dozen governors, including South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, want Congress to stop the Biden Administration from mandating military people be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a letter to congressional leaders, the governors stated: “The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home.”

The letter ties the COVID vaccine mandate to the number of people leaving the military and recruiting goals not being met.

The National Guard reportedly is set to discharge 14,000 soldiers over the next two years for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the governors’ letter. As of earlier this month, 8,000 active duty servicemembers have been discharged since the vaccine was mandated.

The letter is cosigned by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

