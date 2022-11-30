Man sentenced for ‘horrendous crime’ against child, authorities say

Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, authorities said.
Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, authorities said.(WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina man admitted to sexually abusing a young child after the solicitor said the “horrendous crime” was caught on camera.

Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, according to WHNS.

The sexual assault was reported in December 2020. Investigators said they recovered video evidence of Cox assaulting the child. According to the solicitor, when Cox was arrested he admitted “he had struggled with an attraction to children for some time.”

Cox was sentenced to 65 years in prison and he is not eligible for parole.

“This was a horrendous crime perpetrated against a truly innocent and defenseless victim,” said Solicitor David Wagner. “We are grateful for the hard work of the Walhalla Police Department in bringing Michael Cox to justice, and grateful to the court for a sentence which ensures he will never have the opportunity to harm a child again.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
Rapid City hotels donate rooms for Lakota Nation Invitational
MMIW South Dakota
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian
In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota

Latest News

The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
LIVE: Bidens attend 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree
Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old...
Mother’s death declared a homicide; 5-year-old S.C. girl still missing
Border authorities seized more than 400 fake Super Bowl championship rings that were headed to...
Officers seize more than 400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings in shipment from China