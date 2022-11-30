Holiday tradition continues for the Cheyenne River Youth Project

Kids with their gifts from the 2021 toy drive, credit Cheyenne River Youth Project.
Kids with their gifts from the 2021 toy drive, credit Cheyenne River Youth Project.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, holiday concerts, and before you know you know it the year is nearly over. This time of year can be stressful, 45% of people said they would skip out on the holidays to avoid the stress.

In hopes of easing the burden, the Cheyenne River Youth Project is ready for one of their favorite projects, the Wo Otuh’an Wi or “Moon of Giving Away Presents” toy drive. Donating gifts to kids on the Cheyenne River Reservation began more than 30 years ago and has grown each year. Now the drive brings joy to more than 1,000 kids for the holiday season.

“You know put yourself in the shoes of a little person and all of the friends are talking about the newest Barbie or the newest truck. So, again, I think it just levels the playing field for kids and eases stressors for parents,” says Julie Garreau, Founder/Executive Director, of Cheyenne River Youth Project.

The holidays are known to be a stressful time, but winter is a sacred time for indigenous people. Representing a time of spending time together for warmth and sharing stories.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
Rapid City hotels donate rooms for Lakota Nation Invitational
MMIW South Dakota
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian
B-21 Raider to be unveiled Friday, Dec. 2.
Northrop B-21 Raider numbered 001 unveiling is Friday

Latest News

People can still get onto Sheridan Lake for ice fishing.
Sheridan Lake area open for ice fishing
Artwork from General Beadle Elementary School students auctioned off to raise funds for...
General Beadle Elementary art auction raises after-school funds
Active duty military must get COVID-19 vaccine.
Noem, other governors want Congress to block military COVID vaccine mandate
In a traffic stop Nov. 26, a Roberts County sheriff's deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal...
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota