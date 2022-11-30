Holiday tradition continues for the Cheyenne River Youth Project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, holiday concerts, and before you know you know it the year is nearly over. This time of year can be stressful, 45% of people said they would skip out on the holidays to avoid the stress.

In hopes of easing the burden, the Cheyenne River Youth Project is ready for one of their favorite projects, the Wo Otuh’an Wi or “Moon of Giving Away Presents” toy drive. Donating gifts to kids on the Cheyenne River Reservation began more than 30 years ago and has grown each year. Now the drive brings joy to more than 1,000 kids for the holiday season.

“You know put yourself in the shoes of a little person and all of the friends are talking about the newest Barbie or the newest truck. So, again, I think it just levels the playing field for kids and eases stressors for parents,” says Julie Garreau, Founder/Executive Director, of Cheyenne River Youth Project.

The holidays are known to be a stressful time, but winter is a sacred time for indigenous people. Representing a time of spending time together for warmth and sharing stories.

