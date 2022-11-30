Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award

By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Five-members of the 235th Military Police Company of the South Dakota National Guard receive one of the highest-honors a military policeman can achieve.

The ‘Order of the Marechaussee’ was established in 2000, and recognized outstanding service in Military police work.

Only 10% of Military Police officers are given the distinction, and until Tuesday, no one from the South Dakota National Guard was ever honored.

Regimental Command Sergeant Shawn Klosterman says this is an important day in the history of the South Dakota Army National Guard.

“For this company being the first to get it, it has tremendous significance, considering you have to do things above and beyond what is typically expected of you to serve.”

At the award ceremony on the Camp Rapid base Tuesday, General Jeff Marlette commended the recipients, saying the guard does military policing exceptionally well.

One of the recipients, Sergeant Dusty Ginsbach says he looks forward to recommending others for the honor.

“We are the first of many. Now that we know about the award, we can recommend people that are deserving in the future.”

The soldiers returned home recently from a deployment at Guantanamo Bay.

