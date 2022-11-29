Very cold temperatures today; warmer by Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold arctic airmass will keep temperatures quite low today. Highs will only be in the teens and 20s throughout the area, with wind chills below zero this morning, and single digits and teens this afternoon.

Tonight will be the coldest night this week with lows in the single digits. Wednesday will be sunny but still cold as southeast winds will circulate cold air in from the South Dakota plains.

Southwest winds will bring much milder temperatures Thursday, but yet another cold front promises colder air for Friday with near normal temperatures this weekend.

Another push of cold air may arrive Monday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.