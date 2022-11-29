Rapid City hotels donate rooms for Lakota Nation Invitational

Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how...
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The final month of 2022 arrives this week, and with the month of December, comes the Lakota Nation Invitational.

This year, 21 hotels in Rapid City are making a generous donation to accommodate those participating.

Visit Rapid City announced their lodging partners are donating 52 rooms, and 260 room nights for the LNI.

That’s more than $35,000 in lodging expenses.

Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that the generosity of the lodging businesses shows how pivotal the LNI is to the Rapid City community.

”December, historically, isn’t always the easiest month to bring people to Rapid City because of seasonality,” Kaufman said. “So, LNI does a really nice job of filling in that gap. It mans a lot of positive things for the community, and we’re super lucky to have them here.”

The LNI kicks off December 13th.

