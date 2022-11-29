Noem: TikTok is a no-no on state government devices

Governor signs executive order to ban the popular social media platform
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs order to keep TikTok off of state devices.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs order to keep TikTok off of state devices.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed an executive order to ban the social media platform TikTok for people using state government devices.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Noem took this action “in response to the growing national security threat posed by TikTok due to its data gathering operations on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.”

“South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us,” Noem said. “The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform.”

It applies to employees and agencies of the state, including contractors, when using state-owned or leased electronic devices capable of accessing the internet. However, the executive order has no teeth when people use their personal devices.

According to statista.com, there are around 87 million TikTok users in the U.S.

There has been wide, non-partisan concern that the popular social media site could be used to gather data for the Chinese government.

In September, South Dakota Republican Representative Dusty Johnson introduced legislation to block TikTok, titled “Block the Tok” Act.

Recently, one of the five members of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, called on Congress to ban TikTok. Carr was appointed to the FCC by former President Donald Trump.

In 2020, Trump signed an executive order banning TikTok in the U.S. but it was blocked by a federal judge and ultimately dropped by Joe Biden when he became president.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian
South Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will conduct sobriety checkpoints in...
South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers
John Wells, one of the last World War II veterans in the Dakotas has passed away. He was 100...
One of Dakotas last WWII veterans passes away
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
The state of South Dakota recently certified 39 law enforcement officers.
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers

Latest News

B-21 Raider to be unveiled Friday, Dec. 2.
Northrop B-21 Raider numbered 001 unveiling is Friday
Joye Braun, an advocate for Native American rights, has passed away.
Joye Braun, protester of Dakota Access pipeline, dies at 53
The Black Hills Children's Museum is expected to open in 2025 in Box Elder.
Black Hills Children’s Museum finds a home in Box Elder
Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment