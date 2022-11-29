More than 150 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 150 sea turtles stranded along Cape Cod in Massachusetts are undergoing treatment at a Boston aquarium.

Most of the turtles are suffering from hypothermia, dehydration and pneumonia.

It is not unusual for sea turtles to wash ashore on the beaches around this time of year, but aquarium officials said the number of turtles needing help has steadily grown over the past few decades.

This latest batch began getting stranded Nov. 18.

The sea turtles are dealing with a condition called cold-stunning. The exposure to cold temperatures makes the turtles weak and unable to swim.

The aquarium plans to nurse them back to health. It could take up to a year before they are ready to go back into the ocean.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian
South Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will conduct sobriety checkpoints in...
South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers
John Wells, one of the last World War II veterans in the Dakotas has passed away. He was 100...
One of Dakotas last WWII veterans passes away
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
The state of South Dakota recently certified 39 law enforcement officers.
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers

Latest News

“The rights of all married couples will never truly be safe without the proper protections...
Senate to vote on landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage
President Joe Biden is shown Tuesday with, from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy
B-21 Raider to be unveiled Friday, Dec. 2.
Northrop B-21 Raider numbered 001 unveiling is Friday
Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban...
Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in prison
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states