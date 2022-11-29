Joye Braun, protester of Dakota Access pipeline, dies at 53

Joye Braun, an advocate for Native American rights, has passed away.
Joye Braun, an advocate for Native American rights, has passed away.(KFYR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (AP) — Joye Braun, a fierce advocate for Native American rights and an organizer of protests against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines, has died.

Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux, died Nov. 13 at age 53 at her home in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, according to an online obituary from the Charlie Rooks Funeral Home.

Indian Country Today reported that Braun worked as a national pipeline organizer for the Indigenous Environmental Network. She was also the organization’s representative in People vs. Fossil Fuels, a coalition of more than 1,200 groups that is calling on the federal government to declare a climate emergency.

At the Dakota Access protest, Braun’s teepee was the first to go up at what became Oceti Sakowin camp at Standing Rock.

Braun’s daughter, Morgan Brings Plenty, said that seeing the Keystone XL pipeline blocked was one of her mother’s proudest achievements.

The 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) pipeline that was to carry crude oil from western Canada to Steel City, Nebraska, was nixed after President Joe Biden canceled the pipeline’s border crossing permit last year.

“She had this thing called ‘General Joye,’ which when she gets into a zone, she’s unstoppable and she’ll kind of be bossy and making sure things get done in a certain timeframe, so everything can run smoothly,” Brings Plenty said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian
South Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will conduct sobriety checkpoints in...
South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers
John Wells, one of the last World War II veterans in the Dakotas has passed away. He was 100...
One of Dakotas last WWII veterans passes away
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
The state of South Dakota recently certified 39 law enforcement officers.
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers

Latest News

B-21 Raider to be unveiled Friday, Dec. 2.
Northrop B-21 Raider numbered 001 unveiling is Friday
The Black Hills Children's Museum is expected to open in 2025 in Box Elder.
Black Hills Children’s Museum finds a home in Box Elder
Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
Social Security COLA
Social Security COLA