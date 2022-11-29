Jolly Saint Nicholas is back, pre-COVID style

The pandemic was keeping Santa Claus at arms length from children
Santa is back at Uptown Rapid and this year, he can get closer to listen to children's...
Santa is back at Uptown Rapid and this year, he can get closer to listen to children's Christmas wishes.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sleigh bells of Saint Nicholas are back, and he is at Uptown Rapid. This Saturday Santa flew back into Rapid City and is ready to take down those Christmas wish lists.

There is a new Santa display this year with lights, blowup ornaments, and balloon art located throughout the area. It is a more-friendly environment than Santa had during the COVID years.

“This year it is open, there is no plexiglass, and we are of course very sanitary and careful. Things are getting cleaned on the hour, and we aren’t too terribly concerned because of the protocols that are in place to keep everything clean,” said Sandy Brockhouse, general manager of Uptown Rapid.

You can look here for hours and times you can get your photo taken with Santa.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
South Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will conduct sobriety checkpoints in...
South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say

Latest News

Recycling Christmas lights is one of many things people can do to cut down on holiday trash.
Rapid City helps people recycle lights for the holidays
A covering of leaves helps insulate rose beds throughout the winter.
City crews winterize rose beds at Memorial and Halley parks
Gas prices are steady for the holiday season and might actually dip below $3 a gallon.
Drivers might be in luck as gas prices continue to remain steady
Rapid City business owners continue to see rise in foot traffic for the holidays.
‘Tis the season to be shopping