Drivers might be in luck as gas prices continue to remain steady

Gas prices are steady for the holiday season and might actually dip below $3 a gallon.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The average gasoline price in South Dakota has fallen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, coming in at $3.36 per gallon. Prices are 24.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. But that relief is relative as gas prices still stand 12.4 cents higher than a year ago.

According to Dakota News Now, the cheapest gas price in South Dakota is at a station between Sioux Falls and Dell Rapids at $2.89.

“Actually, it’s been staying steady, and we haven’t had a price increase for at least, I think, three weeks. Since they’ve been steady for as long as they have I don’t think they’re going to go up as much. If they go up, there probably will be an increase,” said a Sinclair sales associate, Polly Clarke.

Patrick De Haan, an energy expert at GasBuddy.com, said that it’s possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas.

