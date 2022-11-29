Cold through the middle of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers taper off overnight for the southern hills and far southwest South Dakota. Once all is said and done 2″-5″ could be expected for parts of Custer and Fall River Counties, with a couple inches along the Nebraska line, too. Expect roads to be slippery this evening and into the morning hours Tuesday.

Temperatures will be cold. We wake up to lows in the single digits and teens with wind chills below zero. Not warming up much on Tuesday with highs in the teens and 20s. Gusts to 30 mph will make it feel more like the single digits at times. Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday though it will be cold.

We stay cold on Wednesday with highs in the 20s for much of the area. Once again we are mostly sunny. Warmer on Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s as partly cloudy skies are expected. The warm weather won’t last though as highs will be in the 30s and 40s by Friday with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some snow showers.

Temperatures will be closer to normal over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s.

