Black Hills Children’s Museum finds a home in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Children’s Museum will be constructed in the Liberty Plaza business district on a five-acre parcel, according to a release from the City of Box Elder.

The land, donated by Dream Design International, will give the museum maximum exposure and reportedly will be convenient enough for people to walk to other facilities, such as the South Dakota Air & Space Museum at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

When opened in 2025, the museum will be a 40,000-square foot building with more than 40 exhibits. This includes interactive and immersive exhibits with themes unique to the Black Hills area: geology, astronomy, mining, railroads, motorcycles, paleontology, and aviation.

Also planned for the museum are a café, preschool day-care, and a four-dimension surround theatre.

The museum is seeking partnerships with corporations, businesses, and private donors. Sponsorships are available by contacting Brent Hendrickson, director of Economic and Community Development, with the City of Box Elder at 605-791-8132 or via email at brent.hendrickson@boxelder.us.

