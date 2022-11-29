Below zero wind chills overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear overnight and it is going to be cold. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits, while a few spots could fall below zero. Wind Chill values will be in the minus teens for some spots and below zero for many others.

Temperatures stay chilly for Wednesday with highs ranging from the 20s to 30s. Plenty of sunshine is expected once again. Warmer temperatures arrive Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but it will be breezy with partly cloudy skies.

Cooler weather returns Friday as skies will be cloudy with snow showers passing through the area. Light accumulations are possible in northeast Wyoming and parts of western South Dakota. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

The weekend will return closer to normal with highs in the 40s and plenty of sunshine. Cooler temperatures are back early next week.

