South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers

December checkpoints will be across 12 counties
South Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will conduct sobriety checkpoints in...
South Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will conduct sobriety checkpoints in December.(WBKO)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays with a drink or two, remember that the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting sobriety checkpoints.

There will be 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties throughout December. The counties are: Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Beadle, Brown, Lyman, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Roberts, Stanley, and Walworth.

Checkpoints will be jointly operated by the state Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies.

