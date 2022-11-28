South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers
December checkpoints will be across 12 counties
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays with a drink or two, remember that the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting sobriety checkpoints.
There will be 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties throughout December. The counties are: Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Beadle, Brown, Lyman, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Roberts, Stanley, and Walworth.
Checkpoints will be jointly operated by the state Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies.
