South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre.

The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations. The training program is taught by full time staff from the Division of Criminal Investigation and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies from across the state.

Graduates include:

Dillion Armour, Haakon County Sheriff’s Office

Jackson Bong, Lead Police Department

Tanner Bray, Rapid City Police Department

Anthony Combs, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Marc Davies, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

LexyJo Deneke, Hot Springs Police Department

Charles Dobbs, Fall River County Sheriff’s Office

Kyle Elder, Rapid City Police Department

Austin Hughes, Rapid City Police Department

Joshua Jastorff, Rapid City Police Department

Zachary Simons, Rapid City Police Department

Emily Skogen, Sturgis Police Department

James Thibault, Rapid City Police Department

Logan Thomas, Rapid City Police Department

Reece Walno, Spearfish Police Department

Brandon Watson, Mellette County Sheriff’s Office

