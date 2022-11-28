One of Dakotas last WWII veterans passes away

John Wells, one of the last World War II veterans in the Dakotas has passed away. He was 100 years old.(KFYR-TV)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the last WWII veterans in the Dakotas has passed away. John Wells of Lemmon, S.D. died Sunday evening.

Wells enlisted in the Marines on October 3, 1942, his 20th birthday. In February 1945 his Marine unit landed on Iwo Jima.

Wells shared his memories of the war with KFYR TV just a few weeks ago.

He was honored on his 100th birthday last month with proclamations from the City of Lemmon and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Wells’ daughter, Lorri Bauler, said will be interred in the Black Hills National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

