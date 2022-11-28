Matters of the State: Paying for Medicaid expansion, proposed grocery tax cut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, Rep. Linda Duba (D-Sioux Falls) discusses the proposed social studies standards, what Medicaid expansion means for the state budget, and whether the state grocery tax should be repealed in full.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down changes in House and Senate leadership in Pierre and what it could mean for the upcoming legislative session.

And Creighton University professor of economics Dr. Ernie Goss joins the program for a look at the current state of the economy and what could be around the corner.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.