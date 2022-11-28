Holiday supply drive supports man’s best friends through Christmas & beyond

The drive was set to end Wednesday at the Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park and Bar but has been extended to the end of the week
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The season of giving is here. This year, Bar K-9 helps out man’s best friend at Border Paws Dog Rescue. continue that through the holidays and beyond with a dog supply drive.

The drive was set to go from Nov. 5 through Nov. 30 at the Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park and Bar but has been extended to the end of the week.

The goal of the drive is to help out Border Paws Dog Rescue, supplying them with goodies and other pet supplies.

