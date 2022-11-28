Colder temperatures as we close November

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold Canadian air will spill south early this week, bringing below normal temperatures and some light snow. Most of the snow will be in Wyoming and southwest South Dakota on into Nebraska, but some flurries are possible elsewhere.

Tuesday will be the coldest day this week, with below normal temperatures continuing Wednesday. Thursday will be warmer, but another shot of cooler air arrives Friday and sticks around next weekend. A few isolated snow showers will be possible with this cold front Thursday night, but no significant amounts of snow are expected.

