Small Business Saturday gives shoppers the opportunity to buy local products

Shopping locally allows shoppers to support the community they live in.
Shopping locally allows shoppers to support the community they live in.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After Black Friday, many shoppers wait for cyber-Monday to get the next best deal for holiday purchases, but Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop at their locally-owned stores.

The annual holiday puts a spotlight on small businesses that otherwise would be overshadowed by larger corporations that can afford to offer greater discounts.

Cindy Carver, the owner of Cindy’s K-9 treats, which sells homemade dog treats says that not only does the holiday help support the community, but she goes a step further by purchasing all her ingredients from various local businesses.

Additionally, the day offers her the opportunity to meet her customers in person as she usually conducts her sales online that day

”Oh, amazing just being able to talk to people and ask them about their dog and what kind of dog they have and hold old their dog is. And if they had any questions about their dog’s diet and stuff, I can try to kind of help them pick out what treats are kind of better for their dog,” said Carver, on her experience meeting customers face to face.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are more than 89,000 small businesses in South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
NASA released pictures of the moon taken by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to...
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
Businesses prepare for the 26th annual Festival of Lights Parade.
Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Latest News

Jensen, who has been crocheting for years makes each custom item by hand.
Main Street Square’s winter market brings shoppers to local businesses
The Holiday Express is a train kids of all ages would love to jump on.
All aboard the Holiday Express train as it chugs through the hills
Spearfish School District takes the stigma out of reporting on bullying and threats.
Safe2Say: Administrators combat threats in schools across South Dakota
Just Jymnastics teaching life lessons