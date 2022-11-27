Main Street Square’s winter market brings shoppers to local businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Main Street Square hosted its Winter Market, which brought together vendors to showcase their products.

Heading into the Christmas holiday finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be difficult, but Main Street Square is encouraging shoppers to look closer to home when making a purchase.

With booths featuring items such as ornaments, jewelry, clothing, and wood carvings, the Winter Market has something for everyone.

“This is the time of year where it’s a lot more difficult for small businesses, the mom-and-pop shops, you know they really need the tourism and obviously most people aren’t coming to South Dakota in the November, December winter months. So, it’s just a good opportunity to re-familiarize the locals with some of the downtown businesses and the vendors here that we have at the square today,” said Domico Rodriguez, president, and CEO of Main Street Square.

And for businesses without a physical storefront, it gives allows them to advertise their products to a larger audience.

Samantha Jensen, who creates custom crochet items, says going to events such as the Winter Market allows for more time to create things without the responsibilities of maintaining a physical location.

“Cause not all of us have a brick and motor place, my stuff it takes too long to make to have a brick and motor so having something like this where we can show up, we can sell our stuff and we still have enough time with our families that we can still enjoy the holidays ourselves,” said Jensen, who owns Yarn Fantasy.

Shopping locally allows the community to support small businesses, especially during the holiday season when competition against larger corporations can be higher.

