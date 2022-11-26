Western Dakota Tech continues to crank out truck drivers

By KOTA Staff
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven students recently graduated from the Western Dakota Tech professional truck driver program, filling an ever-critical need for drivers across the country.

The drivers are:

  • Christian Cargill, Pine Ridge
  • Kimberly Harris, Rapid City
  • Cory Jensen, Box Elder
  • Eric Kolb, Box Elder
  • Ryan Mirrielees, Box Elder
  • Jonathan Varney, Rapid City
  • Dustin Wasson, Hermosa

The next WDT truck driver class begins Jan. 9, 2023. To apply or for more information, call the Corporate Education Center at (605) 718-2410, or email corped@wdt.edu.

