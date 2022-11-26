Western Dakota Tech continues to crank out truck drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven students recently graduated from the Western Dakota Tech professional truck driver program, filling an ever-critical need for drivers across the country.
The drivers are:
- Christian Cargill, Pine Ridge
- Kimberly Harris, Rapid City
- Cory Jensen, Box Elder
- Eric Kolb, Box Elder
- Ryan Mirrielees, Box Elder
- Jonathan Varney, Rapid City
- Dustin Wasson, Hermosa
The next WDT truck driver class begins Jan. 9, 2023. To apply or for more information, call the Corporate Education Center at (605) 718-2410, or email corped@wdt.edu.
