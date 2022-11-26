Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake

A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH, WHITTENBURG FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By CB Cotton
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - It is a story of heroism and tragedy out of Colorado when a teenage boy died after trying to help rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake.

The other children involved in the incident survived, but 14-year-old Dyllan Whittenberg did not.

Family members said Dyllan became trapped under the icy water while he and another boy tried to rescue two girls from a lake in Douglas County on Tuesday.

Neighbors managed to help the three other kids get pulled ashore, but a dive team had to recover Dyllan.

The teen died Thursday afternoon, one day after turning 14.

At a vigil Friday night, Dyllan’s classmates said he was selfless and had a smile that could light up a room.

“It’s so overwhelming. I cannot believe that, the amount of love that was shown here for my nephew tonight, it was just unreal,” the boy’s aunt Lynnette Sherock said.

Sherock said she wants her nephew to be remembered as a hero.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued
Without the waivers students have gone back to the free, paid, and reduced lunch rates which...
Rapid City Area Schools turn to the community for help paying of lunch balances
Businesses prepare for the 26th annual Festival of Lights Parade.
Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade
Safe2Say is a new program implemented into Spearfish High School.
Safe2Say: Administrators combat threats in schools across South Dakota

Latest News

At least a dozen people are missing following a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia....
Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’, ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara dies at 63
A student in the Western Dakota Tech professional truck driver program navigates around cones...
Western Dakota Tech continues to crank out truck drivers
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake