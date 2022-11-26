Ready...Set...Shop!

By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, which means stores are putting out big sales for customers to cash in on.

With the current state of the economy and inflation digging into people’s pockets, it was expected that stores would see much smaller crowds.

However, stores were as busy as ever with customers looking for the best deals. We spoke with some customers and asked how their black Friday shopping is going.

“It’s pretty busy in there, they have a QR thing you can scan so they can come help you, and we never did get a helper, but we were able to ask questions at check out. So, I’m glad to see it busy in there, it hasn’t been busy in Best Buy for a while,” said Melissa Jones, Black Friday shopper.

“There’s a lot of deals going on... it’s pretty busy and crazy in there,” said Brock Serrato, Black Friday shopper.

“We just kind of wanted to take them out shopping, and we ended up leaving with a couple things,” said Samantha Post, Black Friday shopper.

“I came for the Klipsch speaker sale, it’s 50% everything,” said Levi Nelson, Black Friday shopper.

“We’re looking around, check out some deals on pants, shirts for Christmas shopping,” said Micaiah Grace, Black Friday shopper.

While some shoppers got an early start to the day some were just getting started, and they expect Black Friday to stay in full swing throughout the day.

“I expect a lot more people doing their shopping and getting geared up for Christmas and the holidays,” said Christopher Garcia, Black Friday shopper.

“There are things that I want that I want to make sure I get the lowest price for,” said Sue Turner & Lindsey Soenksen, Black Friday shopper.

The name Black Friday has not always been associated with large crowds and low prices after Thanksgiving, the name actually derives from a finical crisis.

In 1869, the U.S. gold market was in trouble when two Wall Street financers Jim Fisk and Jay Gould were notorious for buying huge amounts of gold and selling it for high prices.

Unfortunately for them the stock market would fall and bankrupt everyone from farmers to Wall Street workers. Today most Americans know Black Friday as the holiday of deals and low prices.

