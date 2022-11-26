Holiday shopping goes local as small businesses are preparing for Saturday

Shopping after the holidays is a great way to get some good deals
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hometown shops are ready to make this holiday shopping season one to remember. Local shop owners recognize many are being careful with their money and working hard to get the most bang for their buck.

“We get a lot more traffic downtown which is nice. It’s good to see people out in about,” said Founder Doug Napier of Jewelry By Decory.

Small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool, and pivot from the effects of the pandemic.

“Here in Rapid City, I do feel like we’re very local people, and we want to support each other. And luckily, I do think Rapid City was somewhat the place that wasn’t as affected by COVID. So I’m sure we’ll be blooming tomorrow even more than we do today just because everyone will be hitting the local businesses downtown,” said Manager Anikah Woodworth for Karma Boutique.

And some retailers are offering discounts this holiday season.

“We have 25% off on everything in the store, and then we also do quite a bit of custom work and repair as well. So we’ll have some discounts on that too,” said Napier.

Remember, “look to local” and support the mom-and-pop shops that will help our local economy.

