Cooking Beef with Eric - Chili Cornbread Pot Pies

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a family-friendly recipe everyone will enjoy during the holidays. After all of that complicated holiday cooking, it’s great to find something easy and delicious!

First, make the chili. All you need to do is brown a pound of lean ground beef. When browned, add 16oz tomato sauce, a can of kidney beans, drained, and one of those packets of chili seasoning. An alternative to the tomato sauce would be a quarter cup each of salsa and siracha. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.

Meantime, for the cornbread “crust,” in a bowl, combine a half cup of flour with 2 tablespoons of sugar. Add 3/4 cup yellow cornmeal and a half teaspoon of salt. Also add a half teaspoon of baking soda. Make sure your measurements are exact! Stir to combine.

In a separate bowl, combine 2/3 cup buttermilk with 1/4 cup canola oil (do use canola oil). Add a beaten egg. Whisk to combine then slowly add these wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly, but not too much.

Fill some greased 9-ounce ramekins half full of the chili mixture, then top with a half cup of the cornbread mixture.

Place on a baking sheet and bake in a preheated 375 degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until cornbread is cooked through. Top with sour cream and shredded cheese when serving, if desired.

Alternatively, you can simply pour the entire chili mixture into a baking dish or pie pan and top with the cornbread mixture and bake until done.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.
Elderly Rapid City man sentenced on child porn charge
Rapid City police have contacted "persons of interest" in a fatal shooting but no details on...
Second ‘person of interest’ in Sunday’s shooting no longer being sought
Rapid City man is sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for being a felon in...
Rapid City man draws 18-month sentence for having guns
The DEA's recent drug take back day nets more than half a million pounds of pills.
Thousands of pounds of pills pulled from homes

Latest News

Rapid City Public Library's Thanksgiving Cookbook Collection
5 Cookbooks Filled with Culinary Treasures featured at the Rapid City Public Library for Thanksgiving
Something different for you holiday party dip
Cooking with Eric - Cheese Martini Dip
Cooking Beef with Eric - Honey Garlic Meatballs
Cooking Beef with Eric - Honey Garlic Meatballs
Just a can of pumpkin puree makes this pasta sauce so creamy and delicious!
Cooking with Eric - Pasta with a Pumpkin Sage Sauce