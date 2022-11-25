Cooking Beef with Eric - Chili Cornbread Pot Pies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a family-friendly recipe everyone will enjoy during the holidays. After all of that complicated holiday cooking, it’s great to find something easy and delicious!

First, make the chili. All you need to do is brown a pound of lean ground beef. When browned, add 16oz tomato sauce, a can of kidney beans, drained, and one of those packets of chili seasoning. An alternative to the tomato sauce would be a quarter cup each of salsa and siracha. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.

Meantime, for the cornbread “crust,” in a bowl, combine a half cup of flour with 2 tablespoons of sugar. Add 3/4 cup yellow cornmeal and a half teaspoon of salt. Also add a half teaspoon of baking soda. Make sure your measurements are exact! Stir to combine.

In a separate bowl, combine 2/3 cup buttermilk with 1/4 cup canola oil (do use canola oil). Add a beaten egg. Whisk to combine then slowly add these wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly, but not too much.

Fill some greased 9-ounce ramekins half full of the chili mixture, then top with a half cup of the cornbread mixture.

Place on a baking sheet and bake in a preheated 375 degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until cornbread is cooked through. Top with sour cream and shredded cheese when serving, if desired.

Alternatively, you can simply pour the entire chili mixture into a baking dish or pie pan and top with the cornbread mixture and bake until done.

