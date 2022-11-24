Turkey trotters burn calories before a big meal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This morning, The Black Hills Runners Club held its annual Thanksgiving Day 5K run.

The Turkey Trot has been around since 1916 and has become a Thanksgiving tradition, with thousands of runners across the country now participating in the annual event. And for people in the Black Hills, it’s an opportunity to give back to their community.

”Our mission is to promote physical activity, running, walking, and that sort of thing, and the money that we raise with this event goes back in the community. We support running clubs and schools that have running programs for young kids,” said Dan Vjerka, Black Hills Runners Club president.

The Turkey Trot has been a staple in the Black Hills for 40 years, and organizers give runners some delicious treats once they cross the finish line.

”We give away caramel roll coupons to everyone that runs across the finish line. And then we have a drawing for pies,” said Marge Marke, Black Hills Runners Club.

At final count, the Turkey Trot had over 1,300 participants with 400 pies to give out to the runners.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.