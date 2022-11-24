The tradition continues at Storybook Island with ‘Christmas Nights of Light’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s that time of year when living rooms are decorated with trees, wreaths are hung on doors and Storybook Island is lit with bright lights.

Beginning November 25, the Wizard of Oz crew will be wrapped in green lights and the sidewalks are lined with colored lights. Along with all the characters at Storybook Island wrapped with lights, the train will be chugging and the hot chocolate warm. Christmas Nights of Light is a tradition at the park and an event that has grown since its beginning.

“Currently we are at about over 20 miles with all of the new things we have added. So that first initial night when it’s all dark and you can see the lights and how beautiful everything is; and I the lucky, you know being executive director I get to be upfront taking admissions and just seeing everybody excited, it’s magic,” said Jackie Laws, executive director of Storybook Island.

Admission to the park during the Christmas Nights of Light is $4 per person.

