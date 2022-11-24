Thousands of pounds of pills pulled from homes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Drug Enforcement Agency says they collected more than 13,000 pounds of pills in the five-state area that includes South Dakota.

The collection was during the agency’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day earlier this month. Across the country, the DEA disposed of more than 647,000 pounds of medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites.

Since the program began, the DEA has helped dispose of almost 17 million pounds of unneeded medications.

