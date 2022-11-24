Second ‘person of interest’ in Sunday’s shooting no longer being sought

Police say they have ‘new leads’ in deadly North Rapid City shooting
Rapid City police have contacted "persons of interest" in a fatal shooting but no details on...
Rapid City police have contacted "persons of interest" in a fatal shooting but no details on those contacts have been released.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police say they no longer are looking for Dustin Way in connection with the deadly shooting in North Rapid Sunday night.

In a release Wednesday, police say they have made contact with 30-year-old Way. He is the second person police were looking for. They also made contact earlier this week with 26-year-old Colten Triebwasser. Police did not comment on the outcome of their contact with these two Rapid City men.

Police did say they “have developed a number of new leads in the case and remain active in their efforts to hold the person responsible accountable for their actions.”

The shooting was sometime before 11 p.m., Sunday, at a home on the 700 block of North Seventh Street. The victim’s name has not been released.

