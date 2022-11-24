Rapid City shows it cares in KOTA’s ‘Bagels in the Street’ food drive event

Church Response received over $80,000 from the "Bagels in the Street" event, the kickoff to the...
Church Response received over $80,000 from the "Bagels in the Street" event, the kickoff to the annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, the KOTA Care and Share kickoff event “Bagel in the Street” raised $74,000. This year, despite the single-digit temperatures on Nov. 18, the generous people of the Black Hills topped that by donating over $80,000.

That generosity by people in Rapid City will go a long way in helping Church Response, a non-profit organization that provides the homeless with food and other amenities.

With a 40 percent increase of people coming into the food pantry, there was concern they would run out of food, according to Church Response Director Lynda Mentele.

“Last year, we got to the end of the year, we were getting pretty slim on what we were able to buy. So this is fantastic; this should do us for a year,” said Mentele.

Food donations are still accepted; bins are set up at Rapid City Medical Center clinics.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
A Rapid Valley family was not injured but two shots were fired into their home early Saturday...
Two arrested after weekend crime spree
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.
Elderly Rapid City man sentenced on child porn charge
Porcupine man sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter.
Porcupine man sentenced for ‘reckless’ shooting death

Latest News

Hunting safety tips should be reviewed by all hunters, seasoned pros and newcomers.
On the hunt this season? Keep it safe
Bobbi Jean Jarvinen does her best to provide for those who suffer from food insecurity.
I Caught you Caring: Meet Bobbi Jean Jarvinen
Rapid City Public Library's Thanksgiving Cookbook Collection
Rapid City Public Library Celebrates Thanksgiving with Heartwarming Cookbook Collection
With more than 1,000 trees to chose from, finding the perfect tree should be as easy as one,...
The Club for Boys Christmas tree lot is open for business