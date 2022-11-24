Rapid City shows it cares in KOTA’s ‘Bagels in the Street’ food drive event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, the KOTA Care and Share kickoff event “Bagel in the Street” raised $74,000. This year, despite the single-digit temperatures on Nov. 18, the generous people of the Black Hills topped that by donating over $80,000.

That generosity by people in Rapid City will go a long way in helping Church Response, a non-profit organization that provides the homeless with food and other amenities.

With a 40 percent increase of people coming into the food pantry, there was concern they would run out of food, according to Church Response Director Lynda Mentele.

“Last year, we got to the end of the year, we were getting pretty slim on what we were able to buy. So this is fantastic; this should do us for a year,” said Mentele.

Food donations are still accepted; bins are set up at Rapid City Medical Center clinics.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.