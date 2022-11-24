People share what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thanksgiving is more than eating delicious foods. For many people it means enjoying time with friends and family.

On Thanksgiving, people spend hours cooking their meals to perfection but for many, it’s not about eating tasty food but rather bringing family and friends together to enjoy a day of laughter and fun.

The turkey day allows people to reflect on the year and share what they are thankful for.

“For me this year it’s just being able to spend time with my son and his new girlfriend. We live far away from him and so the chance to come up and just spend several days with him, it makes it all worthwhile,” said Seth Brickman.

“What I’m grateful for is I’ll be starting a new position at my workplace and really grateful for my kids and all they accomplished in school and stuff like that,” shared Rusty Hale.

“My health and having enough resolve to whether the inflation,” said Sandy Driskell

“I’m really grateful for my wife, we’re having another kid. I’m grateful for my son, grateful to having so far, a healthy pregnancy. I’m grateful for my job, things have just been really well,” said Nicholas Rios.

Giving thanks is a large part of celebrating Thanksgiving but for one person this holiday brings something new as he experiences his first Thanksgiving in the U.S.

“It’s been so great like we went to a race called a turkey trot and it was awesome. Hundreds of people running and having fun, everybody was smiling. Everybody was ready for what’s next today, same as me. So, yeah basically I’m having a lot of fun, I’m so grateful for being with my family, cause I’m visiting part of my family where to,” exclaimed Pablo Ruvalapa as he described spending time with his family.

As you head to the dinner table, remember the principles of what Thanksgiving is all about.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.