Knights of Columbus: 40 years of serving the community on Thanksgiving Day

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s the season of giving thanks, and the Knights of Columbus is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Thomas More High School.

This is the 40th year they’ll be serving dinner. What started as a small charitable project has grown into an event that will feed 750 people. But with the high cost of food this year, they’ve had to cut back on some of the dishes they usually offer on Thanksgiving.

“This year has been a little tougher because of inventory of the turkeys being low. We have to innovate a little bit and supplement it with some ham,” said Fred Berendse, Knights of Columbus chairman.

The dinner is open to the public on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Thomas More High School.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
A Rapid Valley family was not injured but two shots were fired into their home early Saturday...
Two arrested after weekend crime spree
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.
Elderly Rapid City man sentenced on child porn charge
Porcupine man sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter.
Porcupine man sentenced for ‘reckless’ shooting death

Latest News

Hunting safety tips should be reviewed by all hunters, seasoned pros and newcomers.
On the hunt this season? Keep it safe
Church Response received over $80,000 from the "Bagels in the Street" event, the kickoff to the...
Rapid City shows it cares in KOTA’s ‘Bagels in the Street’ food drive event
Bobbi Jean Jarvinen does her best to provide for those who suffer from food insecurity.
I Caught you Caring: Meet Bobbi Jean Jarvinen
Rapid City Public Library's Thanksgiving Cookbook Collection
Rapid City Public Library Celebrates Thanksgiving with Heartwarming Cookbook Collection