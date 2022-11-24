Got a Black Friday shopping plan?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you didn’t formalize your Black Friday shopping strategy, WalletHub did it for you.

The WalletHub best places to shop study takes a look at almost 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers. From this list, they determined what stores are best for you to target Friday. The WalletHub study also tells you what stores are best to certain items, such as jewelry, electrics and clothing.

Top big retailers in Rapid City area:

JCPenny (average discount of 64.7 percent)

Office Depot (average discount of 49.9 percent)

Kohl’s (average discount of 44.2 percent)

Target (average discount of 32.9 percent)

Big Lots (average discount of 32.9 percent)

Walmart (average discount of 28.4 percent)

Best Buy (average discount of 22.9 percent)

Amazon is also on the list. The online site reportedly has an average discount of 25.7 percent, according to WalletHub.

By the way, another great shopping day is Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.