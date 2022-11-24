Gabriela Grabowska-Hoyle- Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Middle hitter excited for 2023 season
By Ben Burns
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year, the Douglas Patriots volleyball team made history by reaching the SODAK 16 for the first time. As a force near the net, Gabriela Grabowska-Hoyle could lead the Patriots to even more wins once she becomes a senior. Ben Burns has the details on the Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.

