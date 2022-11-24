5 Cookbooks Filled with Culinary Treasures featured at the Rapid City Public Library for Thanksgiving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Savor the holiday spirit with the Rapid City Public Library as those of us who celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends will be looking for recipe ideas and cookbooks that offer some hearty home cooking. City Public Library’s Laurinda Tapper stopped by KOTA Territory News to share a wonderful selection of 5 cookbooks hand picked by her to offer this wholesome goodness found at the library hoping to reduce some of the stress around this holiday. The pressure is definitely there to pull off the perfect dinner and can be quite overwhelming. Why not spice up your recipes by checking out Tapper’s culinary selection of books found at the Library to help walk you through unique dishes and chef-driven techniques to fully enjoy your holiday with your family to the fullest.

Listed below is Tapper’s recommended list of ideal cookbooks to inspire the culinary chef in all of us.

My Cooking Class Sauce Basics – 87 recipes illustrated step by step:

Do your meat, pasta or vegetables need some pizazz? Styled with simplicity and easy-to-follow instructions, this book will be your go-to source for whatever you’re looking for. While they have recipes for classic sauces, pasta sauces and salad dressings, explore something new with contemporary sauces, foams and even sweet sauces. This is an excellent guide for a beginner cook, but the results will be sure to impress!

Sally’s Baking Addiction – Irresistible cookies, cupcakes, & desserts for your sweet-tooth fix

This author is my personal favorite for dessert recipes. If I need a recipe for any kind of cake, cupcake or dessert, I check her recipes online first. So I was beyond pleased to see she has a cookbook because I’m discovering recipes I never would have searched for. These recipes are by no means complicated but they produce incredibly impressive results. I get more compliments when I make her recipes, so I highly recommend!

The New Midwestern Table – 200 Heartland recipes

I was really excited to find this one. I’m not from the Midwest but I’ve discovered so many regional foods I’ve never heard of before and I’m eager to learn how to make them on my own. This cookbook is beautifully photographed and styled where anyone who’s lived here can relate with what they see. The recipes are unique but comfort-food. The only thing missing is a recipe for tater tot casserole.

America’s Test Kitchen Menu Cookbook – 51 menus for every occasion plus strategies that guarantee less stress and better food

Who doesn’t love America’s Test Kitchen, where they do all the experimenting and troubleshooting so you don’t have to! This cookbook is unique because it plans the menu for you seasonally. There are multiple meal menus themed by each season and plenty of variety for everyone’s taste, including international food. There’s even a category for Celebration and Holidays! This lets you take the guess-work out of pulling recipes from multiple sources, piecing the menu together and wondering if the flavors will even compliment!

If there’s time: The Good Housekeeping Cookbook – Sunday dinner collector’s edition

This is one of those comprehensive cookbooks that has every category you can imagine. If you’re looking for a wide-range of recipes along with instructions, this is a good choice. There are a lot of basic, classic recipes, similar to what you’d find in much older cookbooks. The instructions are concise and there are several recipes to a page, so different from recipes on blogs.

If you are looking for more holiday recipes or cookbooks please check out the Rapid City Public Library and let the library plan your next meal. The hours of the library vary from day to day please click the link below.

https://www.rapidcitylibrary.org

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.