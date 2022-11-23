Nice weather the next few days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’ll see clear skies once again tomorrow with highs mostly in the 40s. Windy weather will continue tonight with gusts up to 40 mph, but by the afternoon tomorrow the winds will calm down. Friday is looking very nice with highs in the 60s for some areas. We could see some rain and snow on Saturday, with another chance of light snow on Monday. The middle of next week is looking pretty cold.

