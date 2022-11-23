Kathmandu Bistro open on Thanksgiving; joins other restaurants setting plates for Turkey Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thanksgiving is a major U.S. holiday. Although many families will spend the day gathered around their own dining room tables, others will celebrate at someone else’s.

According to a Farm Bureau survey, the average cost to cook a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 this year will be 20 percent higher than it was in 2021. Whether it’s the price of groceries or the desire to stay out of the kitchen, some families will turn from home cooks to restaurant chefs for this year’s meal.

Another survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association says “nearly one in every 10 adults plans to eat their holiday meal at a restaurant this year.”

The staff at Kathmandu Bistro in downtown Rapid City says their restaurant may not be full but they are excited to share the holiday with others.

“Not too much but there will be some people who love our food,” said Suman Khadka, a chef for Kathmandu Bistro. “They love our food so they come here to enjoy with their family and celebrate their festivals.”

There are a number of restaurants around the Black Hills setting plates for you at their dinner tables as well including Himilayan Kitchen, Gold Bison Grill, The Park, Latchstring Restaurant, and a handful of others.

