Christmas spirit felt throughout Wilson Park at annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The Holidays are here, and although Thanksgiving is Thursday, Christmas time is taking center stage at Wilson Park.

With Mr. and Mrs. Claus in attendance along with a great turnout from the local community, the Mount Rushmore Road Group held their 14th annual Christmas in Wilson Park Lighting Ceremony. Officially ringing in the Holiday season with the lighting of the Wilson Park Mayors Tree.

Mayor Steve Allender was in attendance to light the tree and talked about the importance of the season.

“This Holiday season is the season for gratefulness and the season for thinking about other people and thinking about what we have, it’s just a great season. There’s nothing controversial about it, it’s just good family time and a good time as a community, and it has always been one of my favorites,” said Allender.

Mayor Allender also stressed the importance of shopping local, as the event promotes supporting businesses on Mount Rushmore Road.

Mike Quasney, who promotes public awareness for the Mount Rushmore Road Group, has helped organize the Tree lighting since the beginning and says this is a time for local businesses to open their doors to the holiday shoppers.

“Well, this officially starts the Christmas season. Of course, Thanksgiving is this week and it is an important holiday, but for the businesses on Mount Rushmore Road, it’s their chance to really send out the greeting and tell them ‘come visit us, come see what we have to offer for Christmas.’ So, we have restaurants, we have businesses of all sorts, so just come visit us,” said Quasney.

If you missed the tree lighting ceremony don’t worry, as Main Street Square will light its Christmas tree on Nov. 26 at the Holiday Celebration and Winter Market event.

