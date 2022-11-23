‘Blackout Wednesday’ shouldn’t be part of Thanksgiving holiday

Driving drunk can ruin more than your Thanksgiving holiday,
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While many people will go a little overboard on food during the Thanksgiving holiday, some connect with friends and participate in the national phenomenon “Blackout Wednesday,” where people will consume too much alcohol the day before Thanksgiving.

After imbibing, drinkers look for little tricks to hopefully sober up enough to drive home. Myth or fact: sucking on a penny will sober you up? South Dakota State Trooper Chris Regan says myth. If you feel like you shouldn’t drive, Regan says you should not.

“Your fine motor skills are the first to go. So, when you start to lose those fine-motor skills, is what you need to be careful about,” Regan explained.

Here are some tips the state trooper gave us: always have a designated driver, or download a ride-share app like Uber or Lyft and never get in a car with someone else who has been drinking”

“You know, you’re going out drinking somewhere, plan ahead,” Regan said.

The South Dakota State Highway Patrol says there is usually an increase in drunk driving. Over the weekend troopers will be more visible than usual. “We have an operation it’s called RID, Removing Impaired Drivers from the road, it’s a statewide operation,” Regan said.

If you see someone on the road that you think is driving drunk, Regan says to call 9-1-1 immediately. Stay on the line, but also remain a safe distance from the drunk driver.

“The tendency would be people would slow down if they’re impaired but it actually tends to be the opposite. They actually speed up, which then results in people crashing,” the trooper said.

The legal alcohol consumption limit is .08 BAC. Regan stresses if you choose to drink this weekend, have a plan before you begin.

